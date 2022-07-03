Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 1,365,540 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 338,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365,540 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $13,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.64 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In other news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $1,066,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

