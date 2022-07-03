Artemis Investment Management LLP Reduces Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,987 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $12,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total value of $252,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.28.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $400.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $454.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.65. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $374.99 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 35.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

