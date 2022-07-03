Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,327 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $17,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.90.

MMC stock opened at $156.45 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.85 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

