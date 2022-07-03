Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:KR opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Kroger from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.22.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $2,917,922.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,514,366.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $325,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $292,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Kroger by 185.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.