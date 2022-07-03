Artemis Investment Management LLP Decreases Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737,260 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.44% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $19,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOOF. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth $293,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,567.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 41.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

WOOF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $26.21.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

