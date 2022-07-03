Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Holdings Increased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,172,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,797 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.06% of Stellantis worth $19,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 138,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

STLA stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

