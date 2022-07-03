Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 100,924 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 162.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,869 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,924 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE stock opened at $101.18 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $159.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

