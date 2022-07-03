Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 61,087 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61,087 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.11% of PerkinElmer worth $23,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. StockNews.com began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $144.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.20. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.78 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

