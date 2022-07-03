Artemis Investment Management LLP Makes New $22.88 Million Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,877,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Humana by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,796,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,554,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 86,541.6% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,022 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1,353.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,148,000 after acquiring an additional 773,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,220,447,000 after acquiring an additional 693,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana stock opened at $478.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $443.41 and a 200-day moving average of $434.44. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $479.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.38.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

