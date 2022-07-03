Riverview Trust Co Makes New $44,000 Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 98 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $486.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.70. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

