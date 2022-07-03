Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $324,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,270.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,568.66.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 552,804 shares of company stock worth $27,991,403. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

