First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total transaction of $42,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,797,398 shares in the company, valued at $812,871,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,436 shares of company stock worth $89,765,452 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. HSBC cut their target price on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.13.

Airbnb stock opened at $91.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.33. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 0.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

