Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 38,988 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,988 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $17,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 20.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 21.6% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.2% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $91.12 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $197.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.