Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,753,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,193,000 after buying an additional 361,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE NOC opened at $486.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $459.52 and a 200-day moving average of $431.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.