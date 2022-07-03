Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $7.50 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 82,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,503,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GE opened at $63.54 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $61.76 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.22.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

