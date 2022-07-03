First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $313,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 270,882 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of General Electric by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of General Electric by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $63.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.42 and its 200-day moving average is $87.22. General Electric has a 1-year low of $61.76 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

