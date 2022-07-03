First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $906,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in PepsiCo by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average is $167.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

