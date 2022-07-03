Eastern Bank Sells 4,012 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eastern Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.77 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.95. The stock has a market cap of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.