Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 942,182 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,692 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 942,182 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.31% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $23,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 9,764.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,155,274 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,917,000 after acquiring an additional 203,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 777,615 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $19,464,000 after acquiring an additional 115,245 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $13,924,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $10,877,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $196,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,035.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LEVI shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

