Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,738 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.90% of Goosehead Insurance worth $26,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 436,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,319,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 12.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,751 shares during the last quarter.

GSHD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.14, a PEG ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.93. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $181.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.52.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,479.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,237,438. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

