Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 709,522 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,060,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,636 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.59.

META stock opened at $160.03 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.44.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

