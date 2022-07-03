Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 7,991 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $25,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $392,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,061,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,463,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,683,362. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $168.20 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.52. The company has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.30, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

