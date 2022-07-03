Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $24.42 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 378,283 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Celanese worth $24,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Celanese by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,254,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE stock opened at $115.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.08. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $113.18 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CE. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

