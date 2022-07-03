Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 223,708 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,960,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.09% of Cheniere Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 780,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,215,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 787.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,421 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNG opened at $131.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

