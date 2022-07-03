Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 1,718,245 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,946,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718,245 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.54% of Marqeta worth $32,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

MQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

NASDAQ MQ opened at $8.43 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion and a PE ratio of -15.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 36.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta Profile (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.