Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires New Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 440,795 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,016,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.07% of Devon Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,519 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

DVN stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average is $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.31%.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.