Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,454,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,460,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Kinder Morgan at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.98 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,834,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

