Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 236,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,758,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Franco-Nevada at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,052,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,237,000 after purchasing an additional 566,311 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,188.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after acquiring an additional 395,231 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,920,000 after purchasing an additional 289,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,590,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,195,000 after purchasing an additional 282,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNV opened at $134.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.95. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $124.95 and a one year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $190.00 target price on Franco-Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.25.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

