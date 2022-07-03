Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 119.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,133 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 50,156 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $34,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.77.

Netflix stock opened at $179.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

