Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases 38,608 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,608 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of American International Group worth $39,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 53,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG opened at $52.02 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.