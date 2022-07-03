Ellsworth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,775 Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth $52,225,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Bunge by 7,596.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 119,497 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Bunge by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bunge by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BG opened at $90.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.17. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

