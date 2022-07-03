Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Landstar System by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 23.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.00.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $146.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $188.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.57.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.84%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

