Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 803 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.12.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,830 shares of company stock worth $36,128,528 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $268.03 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $273.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.38.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

