Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 18,229 Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,229 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,656,789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $208,159,000 after buying an additional 238,073 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,991,422 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $156,028,000 after buying an additional 170,605 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,483,322 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $116,218,000 after buying an additional 208,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,588 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $118,146,000 after buying an additional 98,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 997,423 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $78,148,000 after buying an additional 66,058 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.31%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

