Ellsworth Advisors LLC Makes New $386,000 Investment in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Capital Strategies increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

KZR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $9.29 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 35.25, a quick ratio of 35.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.