Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,731,000 after buying an additional 490,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,537,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after buying an additional 38,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,632,000 after buying an additional 61,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,020,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS opened at $155.37 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.26.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,210,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,710 shares of company stock worth $9,030,642. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

