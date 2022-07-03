2,521 Shares in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,521 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell & Co. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 198,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,096,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 148,435 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,581 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,485 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMR opened at $124.87 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.31.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $20.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $2.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.90 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 152.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 84.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.02%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $581,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,950.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

