Inspire Investing LLC Invests $1.17 Million in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $96.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.18. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.21 and a 1 year high of $181.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.25.

About MKS Instruments (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.