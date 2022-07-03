Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 117,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 38,005 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $364.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.59.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

