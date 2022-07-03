Inspire Investing LLC Buys Shares of 7,921 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 63,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.3% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Summit Insights started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $123.83 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $149.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.31.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

