Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 8,761 Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Westlake by 20.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,155 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Westlake by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Westlake by 315.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 42,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Westlake by 535.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Westlake by 82.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.91.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.81 and a 200-day moving average of $113.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.18. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Westlake’s revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Co. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,667,523.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,706,190 in the last ninety days. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

