Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,227 Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 1,500 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.91 per share, with a total value of $73,365.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $394,965 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on STC. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Stewart Information Services from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $51.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $852.92 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.51%.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

