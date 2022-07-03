10,921 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 104,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.30.

In other news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $23,689,003.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,400.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $65,044.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,320 shares of company stock worth $50,999,100. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $80.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

