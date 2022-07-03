Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.02 and its 200-day moving average is $125.63. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $319.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In related news, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.16 per share, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,323.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

