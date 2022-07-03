10,519 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Cloudflare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 293.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in Cloudflare by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Cloudflare by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $644,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NYSE:NET opened at $45.90 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.39.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $10,832,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,842 shares of company stock worth $39,209,017 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.