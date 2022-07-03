Riverview Trust Co Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 128.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.6% in the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.9% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

JCI stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $46.33 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.54.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

