Busey Wealth Management Sells 214 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Newmont were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEM opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.38. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Newmont’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

