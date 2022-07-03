Riverview Trust Co Purchases Shares of 474 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 21.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.7% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,825,280. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

NEM stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

