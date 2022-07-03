GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Alibaba Group by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 748.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $219.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.76.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

