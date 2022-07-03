Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 4,711 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 15,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:XOM opened at $87.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average is $82.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

